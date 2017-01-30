FF to move legislation extending ‘Fair Deal’ scheme to residential care

Fianna Fáil say legislation being brought forward by his party will offer older people the opportunity to be cared for in their own home, rather than have to go into residential care.

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says the Nursing Home Support Scheme would allow for the provision of a home care package to people who qualify for the Fair Deal scheme, if the package is less costly to the State than the long term residential care being offered to them.

Deputy McConalogue says the majority of older people want to stay in their own home for as long as possible, but at the moment the Fair Deal scheme only applies to residential care.