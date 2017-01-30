logo



Donegal man who lost his life in workplace accident in Galway is named

30 Jan 2017
The man who died in a workplace accident at Ros a Mhil Harbour yesterday has been named as Terry Toland from Donegal.

It’s understood that an inspector for the Health and Safety Authority is to examine the scene of the tragedy later today.

The 42 year old was working on installing pontoons when he suffered a blow to the head from equipment.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway via helicopter but was prounced dead later.

A second man was also injured in the incident but it’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

