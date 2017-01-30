logo



Derry champions into All-Ireland camogie final

30 Jan 2017
by admin

Slaughtneil of Derry will meet Sarsfields of Galway  in the AIB All-Ireland senior camogie final.

The Derry champions pulled off a shock 3-8 to 3-6 victory over Burgess-Duharra of Tipperary in a cracker to keep their club’s remarkable treble bid alive.

In the other semi-final Sarsfield 0-8 to 0-7 win over Thomastown after a real dogfight.

Slaughtneil have already made history by bagging senior provincial titles in camogie, hurling and football and they were full value for this win against quality opposition who fought all the way to the wire but could never get their noses in front.

