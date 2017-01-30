logo



Darron Gibson moves to Sunderland on 18 month deal

30 Jan 2017
by admin

Derry’s Darron Gibson has become the latest Everton player to link up with former manager David Moyes.

The Irish international has joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal after a four and a half year spell at Goodison Park.

The 29 year old didn’t play a single league game under Ronald Koeman this season.

Gibson’s former Toffees teammate Bryan Oviedo has also signed up at the Black Cats today.

It’s understood there was a combined fee of £7.5million for both players.

Six of Moyes’s former players at Everton will now play for him at Sunderland.

