35 awaiting beds at LUH, the third highest figure in the state

Latest figures show there were 35 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

That’s the third highest figure in the country today.

Nationally, the INMO’s Trolley and Ward Watch says there were 445 people awaiting admission in hospitals around the country.

University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected, with 40 awaiting admission, closely followed by Cork University Hospital, with 39 patients waiting on a bed and Letterkenny with 35.