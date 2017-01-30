logo



35 awaiting beds at LUH, the third highest figure in the state

30 Jan 2017
by admin

Latest figures show there were 35 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

That’s the third highest figure in the country today.

Nationally, the INMO’s Trolley and Ward Watch says there were 445 people awaiting admission in hospitals around the country.

University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected, with 40 awaiting admission, closely followed by Cork University Hospital, with 39 patients waiting on a bed and Letterkenny with 35.

More News

Council must emphasise undocumented on US trip – SF

0
Sinn Fein says the council’s annual St Patrick’s Day trip should have a special emphasis on undocumented Irish given recent orders signed by President Donald Trump. The[...]
30 Jan 2017

35 awaiting beds at LUH, the third highest figure in the state

0
Latest figures show there were 35 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department. That’s the [...]
30 Jan 2017

GAA should sever links with Sky and make all matches free to air – Crossan

0
Donegal County Council is being urged to call on the GAA to pull it’s deal with Sky that allows the British broadcaster exclusive rights to some games. Councillor Nicholas Cr[...]
30 Jan 2017

FF to move legislation extending ‘Fair Deal’ scheme to residential care

0
Fianna Fáil say legislation being brought forward by the party will offer older people the opportunity to be cared for in their own home, rather than have to go into residential ca[...]
30 Jan 2017

Update – Man killed in Rossaveal tragedy believed to be from Donegal

0
The Health and Safety Authority will today examine the site of a fatal workplace accident at Rossaveal Harbour in Connemara yesterday afternoon. Galway Bay FM is reporting this mor[...]
30 Jan 2017

Theresa May to meet Taoiseach in Dublin after Cardiff talks with Foster and O’Neill

0
The Taoiseach will meet the British Prime Minister in Dublin later today. Before that, Theresa May travels to Cardiff, where she will meet representatives of the devolved governmen[...]
30 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit