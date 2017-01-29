Viable pipe bomb type device found in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the find of a viable pipe bomb type device in the Earhart Park, area of the city yesterday.

Homes were evacuated during the security alert while ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

The device has now been taken away for further examination.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101.