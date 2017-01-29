Strabane 5k Results

|Place
|Name
|Team
|Chip Time
|Gun Time
|Bib Number
|Gender
|1
|Conor Bradley
|City of Derry Spartans
|15:19
|15:19
|255
|M
|2
|Mooney Danny
|Letterkenny AC
|15:22
|15:22
|287
|M
|3
|McGinley Eoghain
|Letterkenny AC
|15:29
|15:29
|311
|M
|4
|Breslin Pauric
|Letterkenny AC
|15:39
|15:39
|303
|M
|5
|Gerard Gallagher
|Finn Valley AC
|16:52
|16:52
|331
|M
|6
|Hughes Eoin
|Letterkenny AC
|16:59
|16:59
|297
|M
|7
|Kennedy Emmett
|Foyle Valley AC
|17:03
|17:03
|280
|M
|8
|Corry Sean
|Omagh Harriers AC
|17:10
|17:11
|322
|M
|9
|Slater Dave
|Enniskillen Running Club
|17:15
|17:15
|349
|M
|10
|Stevenson James
|Lifford Strabane AC
|17:42
|17:42
|235
|M
|11
|McBride Enda
|Letterkenny AC
|17:48
|17:48
|301
|M
|12
|Maguella Rayan
|Letterkenny AC
|17:59
|17:59
|305
|M
|13
|Mullan Colm
|Acorns Magherafelt
|18:01
|18:02
|218
|M
|14
|Dillon Paul
|Lifford Strabane AC
|18:02
|18:03
|375
|M
|15
|McCullagh Garreth
|Lifford Strabane AC
|18:08
|18:09
|381
|M
|16
|McGrinder Brandon
|Lifford Strabane AC
|18:12
|18:14
|203
|M
|17
|Doherty Clint
|24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club
|18:15
|18:15
|378
|M
|18
|McCullagh Connor
|Greencastle AC
|18:20
|18:20
|362
|M
|19
|Atcheson John
|Individual
|18:20
|18:21
|281
|M
|20
|Russell David
|Individual
|18:20
|18:22
|318
|M
|21
|McGowan Zachary
|City of Derry Spartans
|18:22
|18:22
|380
|M
|22
|Callaghan Philip
|Inishowen AC
|18:19
|18:23
|294
|M
|23
|Quinn Damian
|Omagh Harriers AC
|18:29
|18:30
|333
|M
|24
|Kelly Philip
|Lifford Strabane AC
|18:41
|18:41
|160
|M
|25
|McMenamin Peter
|Finn Valley AC
|18:41
|18:42
|332
|M
|26
|McGrinder Michael
|Lifford Strabane AC
|18:42
|18:44
|205
|M
|27
|Morton Paul
|Individual
|18:45
|18:46
|279
|M
|28
|Dunleavy Martin
|Foyle Valley AC
|18:45
|18:46
|132
|M
|29
|Orr Rodney
|Individual
|18:56
|18:57
|316
|M
|30
|McInroy Andy
|Individual
|19:01
|19:01
|206
|M
|31
|McCullagh Gavin
|Individual
|19:07
|19:20
|257
|M
|32
|Duncan Michael
|Lifford Strabane AC
|19:23
|19:24
|131
|M
|33
|Heaney Niamh
|Omagh Harriers AC
|19:25
|19:26
|277
|F
|34
|Mackey Barry
|Letterkenny AC
|19:27
|19:28
|172
|M
|35
|Mullen Leoni
|Lifford Strabane AC
|19:45
|19:46
|323
|F
|36
|McCabe Marty
|Individual
|19:45
|19:47
|344
|M
|37
|Hoynes Raymond
|Lifford Strabane AC
|19:48
|19:50
|452
|M
|38
|Doherty Drew
|Finn Valley AC
|19:51
|19:52
|118
|M
|39
|Kerr Richard
|Individual
|19:53
|19:56
|321
|M
|40
|McLoughlin Conor
|Lifford Strabane AC
|19:55
|19:56
|269
|M
|41
|Gallen Dessie
|KCR
|19:57
|19:57
|141
|M
|42
|Wasson Trevor
|Individual
|19:45
|19:58
|256
|M
|43
|Coyle Kieran
|KCR
|20:01
|20:01
|376
|M
|44
|Leighton Andy
|Convoy AC
|19:58
|20:05
|170
|M
|45
|Campbell Gerard
|Lifford Strabane AC
|20:10
|20:11
|251
|M
|46
|Heaney Niall
|Omagh Harriers AC
|20:14
|20:15
|276
|M
|47
|Collins Bobby
|Carmen Runners
|20:14
|20:17
|100
|M
|48
|O’Kane Ciaran
|Clann na nGael Walk Jog Run
|20:14
|20:20
|384
|M
|49
|Barrett Oliver
|Lifford Strabane AC
|20:17
|20:22
|248
|M
|50
|Duffy Decky
|Melvin WJR
|20:15
|20:23
|129
|M
|51
|Brady Pat
|24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club
|20:22
|20:24
|295
|M
|52
|Craig Wilson
|Lifford Strabane AC
|20:31
|20:34
|105
|M
|53
|Hunter Michelle
|Finn Valley AC
|20:34
|20:37
|453
|F
|54
|McNulty Enda
|Melvin WJR
|20:36
|20:42
|346
|M
|55
|Carlin Rory
|Lifford Strabane AC
|20:45
|20:49
|267
|M
|56
|Houston Iggy
|Melvin WJR
|20:57
|20:58
|330
|M
|57
|McGovern Philip
|Milford AC
|20:56
|20:58
|282
|M
|58
|Coyle Laura
|Individual
|20:57
|20:59
|307
|F
|59
|Hunter Angus
|Individual
|21:00
|21:00
|328
|M
|60
|Toland Darren
|Individual
|20:55
|21:00
|427
|M
|61
|McCallion Seamus
|Foyle Valley AC
|20:59
|21:01
|278
|M
|62
|Carlin Sean
|Lifford Strabane AC
|20:59
|21:05
|272
|M
|63
|McGrath Oran
|Sigersons
|21:07
|21:09
|313
|M
|64
|Barkley Eoin
|Sigersons
|21:14
|21:15
|354
|M
|65
|Marsh Adrian
|Individual
|21:19
|21:20
|400
|M
|66
|Houston Dympna
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:27
|21:31
|149
|F
|67
|Cuskelly Christopher
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:32
|21:33
|112
|M
|68
|Timoney Jacqui
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:33
|21:34
|283
|F
|69
|Harper Dermot
|Mourne Derg
|21:33
|21:37
|404
|M
|70
|Carlin Fintan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:33
|21:37
|271
|M
|71
|Deans Joseph
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:32
|21:37
|115
|M
|72
|Downey Damian
|Inishowen AC
|21:32
|21:38
|126
|M
|73
|McAleer Eugene
|Mourne Derg
|21:31
|21:39
|179
|M
|74
|Logue Ciaran
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:33
|21:40
|415
|M
|75
|Emery Linda
|Aghyaran Athletic
|21:38
|21:41
|133
|F
|76
|Logue Michael
|Individual
|21:36
|21:43
|416
|M
|77
|McLaughlin Tori
|Individual
|21:43
|21:45
|308
|F
|78
|McNulty Joe
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:40
|21:46
|212
|M
|79
|magLionsigh Pádraig
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:43
|21:49
|173
|M
|80
|McCrory Stephen
|Hillbillies
|21:47
|21:50
|183
|M
|81
|Bovaird Ciaran
|Individual
|21:38
|21:50
|309
|M
|82
|Curran Paul
|Individual
|21:38
|21:52
|418
|M
|83
|Kelly Martin
|Individual
|21:50
|21:54
|459
|M
|84
|Ashmore Chris
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|21:48
|21:55
|247
|M
|85
|Clements Irene
|1Zero1
|21:56
|22:00
|254
|F
|86
|Doherty Hugo
|Lifford Strabane AC
|21:54
|22:01
|119
|M
|87
|Donaghey Paddy
|Individual
|21:59
|22:04
|293
|M
|88
|Monaghan Amanda
|Individual
|22:05
|22:06
|284
|F
|89
|Raymond Richard
|Letterkenny AC
|22:06
|22:09
|292
|M
|90
|Duddy Paul
|Melvin WJR
|22:03
|22:12
|128
|M
|91
|McNulty Jarlath
|Individual
|22:08
|22:15
|211
|M
|92
|Gibson Kelda
|Convoy AC
|22:10
|22:20
|275
|F
|93
|Quigley Dean
|Individual
|22:28
|22:28
|408
|M
|94
|Kelly Anthony
|Individual
|22:30
|22:31
|457
|M
|95
|Patton Hugh
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22:23
|22:32
|225
|M
|96
|Kelly Tiernan
|Individual
|22:30
|22:32
|163
|M
|97
|Hunter Roy
|Drumoghill Running Club
|22:28
|22:33
|454
|M
|98
|Donaghey Mark
|Melvin WJR
|22:33
|22:35
|274
|M
|99
|Cleary Liam
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22:27
|22:35
|253
|M
|100
|Gallagher Sean
|Individual
|22:27
|22:37
|140
|M
|101
|McElroy Maria
|Melvin WJR
|22:34
|22:38
|406
|F
|102
|Kelly Stephen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22:31
|22:38
|162
|M
|103
|Walter Paul
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|22:33
|22:39
|243
|M
|104
|Blakely Kevin
|Melvin WJR
|22:40
|22:45
|365
|M
|105
|O’Kane Kevin
|Individual
|22:44
|22:47
|393
|M
|106
|McGillion Oisin
|Sigersons
|22:45
|22:47
|356
|M
|107
|McAleer Declan
|Individual
|22:39
|22:48
|178
|M
|108
|Gallagher Dermot
|Individual
|22:44
|22:52
|430
|M
|109
|Snodgrass Mark
|Individual
|22:44
|22:52
|389
|M
|110
|Mailey Alan
|Convoy AC
|22:44
|22:53
|412
|M
|111
|Doherty Ryan
|24/7 Letterkenny Triathlon Club
|22:52
|22:54
|377
|M
|112
|Hoynes Carmel
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22:49
|22:55
|451
|F
|113
|Dunbar Garry
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22:49
|22:58
|130
|M
|114
|McElwaine John
|Individual
|22:39
|22:59
|428
|M
|115
|Friel Michael
|Strabane Lifford Cycling Club
|22:58
|23:00
|136
|M
|116
|O’Hagan Fintan
|Castlefinn Running Club
|22:52
|23:00
|299
|M
|117
|Doherty Shaun
|Lifford Strabane AC
|22:58
|23:08
|429
|M
|118
|McKittrick Joyce
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:03
|23:09
|207
|F
|119
|Walsh Linda
|Enniskillen Running Club
|23:05
|23:10
|242
|F
|120
|Doherty Tommy
|Drumoghill Running Club
|22:57
|23:10
|122
|M
|121
|Brennan Shane
|Individual
|23:11
|23:12
|417
|M
|122
|Gallen Paul
|KCR
|23:14
|23:14
|392
|M
|123
|Spencer Dean
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|23:08
|23:15
|233
|M
|124
|Keenan Claire
|Finn Valley AC
|23:11
|23:16
|310
|F
|125
|Harvey Jackie
|Tír Chónaill AC
|23:13
|23:17
|385
|F
|126
|O’Kane Eimear
|Clann na nGael Walk Jog Run
|23:14
|23:18
|383
|F
|127
|Dooher Charlie
|Melvin WJR
|23:09
|23:18
|125
|M
|128
|Coyle Ursula
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:13
|23:18
|102
|F
|129
|McGowan Raymond
|Individual
|23:10
|23:21
|199
|M
|130
|McDaid Daniel
|Individual
|23:19
|23:22
|360
|M
|131
|McGoldrick Elaine
|Castlefinn Running Club
|23:18
|23:26
|414
|F
|132
|McGinley Roisin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:27
|23:30
|197
|F
|133
|McNamee Declan
|Individual
|23:16
|23:31
|348
|M
|134
|Neeson Kieran
|KCR
|23:26
|23:31
|319
|M
|135
|Smith Don
|Convoy AC
|23:29
|23:31
|358
|M
|136
|Daly Liam
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:29
|23:32
|388
|M
|137
|Gallen Joe
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:27
|23:33
|304
|M
|138
|McMenamin Kevin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:30
|23:34
|382
|M
|139
|Corry Kevin
|Individual
|23:18
|23:35
|371
|M
|140
|McGrath Aidan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:32
|23:37
|201
|M
|141
|Conroy Deborah
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:32
|23:38
|391
|F
|142
|Doherty Pius
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:35
|23:39
|121
|M
|143
|McGrath Linda
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:34
|23:39
|202
|F
|144
|Porter Andrea
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:35
|23:41
|296
|F
|145
|McGlade Shaun
|Individual
|23:39
|23:41
|395
|M
|146
|Keys Claire
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:42
|23:49
|167
|F
|147
|McGillian Veronika
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:49
|23:52
|193
|F
|148
|Donaghey Mary
|Melvin WJR
|23:52
|23:55
|340
|F
|149
|McDaid Patrick
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:45
|23:56
|325
|M
|150
|Griffin Paul
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:50
|23:57
|145
|M
|151
|Crawford Paul
|Lifford Strabane AC
|23:52
|24:00
|108
|M
|152
|Redstone Alan
|Clady
|23:50
|24:02
|229
|M
|153
|Houston Carl
|Castlefinn Running Club
|23:57
|24:06
|300
|M
|154
|McCauley Kieran
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:03
|24:10
|320
|M
|155
|Doherty Ryan
|Individual
|24:02
|24:14
|336
|M
|156
|Monaghan Damian
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:09
|24:19
|423
|M
|157
|Doherty Sarah
|Convoy AC
|24:11
|24:21
|421
|F
|158
|McAteer Seamus
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:14
|24:21
|180
|M
|159
|Griffin Dee
|Convoy AC
|24:16
|24:23
|144
|F
|160
|Sharkey Seamus
|Individual
|24:14
|24:23
|232
|M
|161
|Carlin Cormac
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:21
|24:24
|270
|M
|162
|McConnell Eamon
|Castlefinn Running Club
|24:15
|24:24
|298
|M
|163
|Crawford Eileen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:19
|24:25
|106
|F
|164
|Walsh Jay
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:27
|24:36
|241
|M
|165
|Mullen Gemma
|North West Triathlon Club
|24:28
|24:37
|361
|F
|166
|Green Rhonda
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:26
|24:37
|143
|F
|167
|Toland Eamon
|Strabane Lifford Cycling Club
|24:37
|24:39
|240
|M
|168
|O’Reilly Ciarabn
|Sigersons
|24:39
|24:41
|357
|M
|169
|Bates Emma
|Convoy AC
|24:36
|24:41
|367
|F
|170
|Crawford Stephen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:32
|24:43
|109
|M
|171
|Lafferty Vincent
|Individual
|24:36
|24:45
|337
|M
|172
|McCurdy Michael
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:40
|24:49
|187
|M
|173
|Harley Elaine
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|24:43
|24:49
|353
|F
|174
|Gallagher James
|Men On the Move
|24:41
|24:52
|138
|M
|175
|Lynch Elaine
|Individual
|24:35
|24:52
|369
|F
|176
|Breslin Eddie
|Lifford Strabane AC
|24:54
|25:00
|249
|M
|177
|McDaid Linda
|Inishowen AC
|24:55
|25:05
|190
|F
|178
|Donaghey Gloria
|Finn Valley AC
|25:03
|25:08
|123
|F
|179
|McKinney Mel
|Individual
|24:59
|25:10
|405
|M
|180
|Sheridan Steven
|Individual
|25:02
|25:14
|390
|M
|181
|Burns Danny
|Lifford Strabane AC
|25:08
|25:19
|335
|M
|182
|Gibson Sarah
|Lifford Strabane AC
|25:17
|25:20
|420
|F
|183
|McMonagle Gary
|Blast
|25:08
|25:22
|208
|M
|184
|McMenamin Adrian
|Individual
|25:11
|25:24
|410
|M
|185
|Ward Gerry
|Individual
|25:07
|25:24
|244
|M
|186
|Maguire Garbh
|Melvin WJR
|25:16
|25:30
|175
|M
|187
|Quigley Catherine
|Lifford Strabane AC
|25:20
|25:31
|227
|F
|188
|Kelly Eugene
|Finn Valley Fit for Life
|25:32
|25:32
|345
|M
|189
|Mullen Paddy
|Melvin WJR
|25:20
|25:36
|363
|M
|190
|Henderson Ryan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|25:37
|25:44
|148
|M
|191
|O’Loughlin Alan
|Individual
|25:34
|25:48
|350
|M
|192
|Martin Mary
|Finn Valley Fit for Life
|25:45
|25:52
|312
|F
|193
|O’Donnell Shaun
|Swanlings
|25:37
|25:52
|407
|M
|194
|Alexander Marcus
|Men On the Move
|25:42
|25:56
|245
|M
|195
|O’Hagan Breda
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|25:42
|25:58
|222
|F
|196
|McNutt Oisin
|Sigersons
|26:00
|26:03
|329
|M
|197
|Ferry Odhran
|Sigersons
|26:05
|26:07
|338
|M
|198
|Porter Gerard
|Melvin WJR
|25:53
|26:08
|226
|M
|199
|Doran Matthew
|Individual
|26:02
|26:09
|413
|M
|200
|Doran Angela
|Individual
|26:01
|26:10
|411
|F
|201
|Doherty Danny
|Individual
|25:50
|26:11
|117
|M
|202
|Parke Elaine
|Convoy AC
|26:01
|26:11
|422
|F
|203
|Molloy Clare
|Individual
|26:01
|26:12
|217
|F
|204
|Doherty Lawrence
|Lifford Strabane AC
|26:06
|26:14
|120
|M
|205
|Harper Janet
|Mourne Derg
|26:12
|26:17
|401
|F
|206
|Heaney Amanda
|Melvin WJR
|26:17
|26:21
|147
|F
|207
|McElwaine Maria
|Inishowen AC
|26:11
|26:23
|191
|F
|208
|Broderick Billy
|Killybegs Swanlings
|26:19
|26:28
|394
|M
|209
|Stevenson Katelyn
|Lifford Strabane AC
|26:26
|26:28
|236
|F
|210
|Mullen Clara
|Lifford Strabane AC
|26:16
|26:29
|426
|F
|211
|Clarke Leanne
|Melvin WJR
|26:25
|26:29
|341
|F
|212
|Mullen Mary
|Lifford Strabane AC
|26:19
|26:32
|220
|F
|213
|McLaughlin Sarah
|Convoy AC
|26:33
|26:45
|424
|F
|214
|Parkinson Rosemary
|Convoy AC
|26:47
|26:59
|224
|F
|215
|Flanagan Conall
|Individual
|26:42
|27:01
|260
|M
|216
|Jansen Paula
|Finn Valley Fit for Life
|26:56
|27:03
|456
|F
|217
|Gibson Patrick
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27:02
|27:07
|419
|M
|218
|Connolly Paul
|Individual
|26:49
|27:07
|258
|M
|219
|Connolly Kelly
|Individual
|26:49
|27:07
|259
|F
|220
|Barkley Rory
|Sigersons
|27:15
|27:16
|355
|M
|221
|O’Kane Mel
|Individual
|27:03
|27:19
|261
|M
|222
|Gallagher Oliver
|Men On the Move
|27:16
|27:27
|139
|M
|223
|McDaid Ciaran
|Individual
|27:27
|27:29
|359
|M
|224
|McGrinder Lorraine
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27:28
|27:29
|204
|F
|225
|Greene Grainne
|Convoy AC
|27:17
|27:30
|372
|F
|226
|Conwell Caimin
|Sigersons
|27:28
|27:30
|290
|M
|227
|Molloy Dean
|Individual
|27:25
|27:30
|402
|M
|228
|Fowler Laura
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|27:28
|27:34
|134
|F
|229
|Kerlin Stephen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27:22
|27:35
|166
|M
|230
|McCurdy Maddy
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27:40
|27:51
|185
|F
|231
|Quigley Amy
|Individual
|27:51
|27:51
|409
|F
|232
|Rouse Martin
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27:42
|27:55
|403
|M
|233
|Smith Decky
|Lifford Strabane AC
|27:47
|28:03
|264
|M
|234
|Hall Tanya
|Convoy AC
|27:55
|28:06
|146
|F
|235
|McNulty Michelle
|Melvin WJR
|28:08
|28:12
|342
|F
|236
|Mullaney Fidelma
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|27:59
|28:17
|219
|F
|237
|Hughes Genevieve
|Melvin WJR
|28:07
|28:22
|314
|F
|238
|Maguire Mairead
|Melvin WJR
|28:18
|28:23
|176
|F
|239
|Donaghey Adam
|Melvin WJR
|28:10
|28:28
|273
|M
|240
|HegartyBrogan Mary
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|28:21
|28:38
|326
|F
|241
|Arbuckle Lorraine
|Melvin WJR
|28:25
|28:39
|246
|F
|242
|McCallion Declan
|Lifford Strabane AC
|28:35
|28:46
|386
|M
|243
|Donaghy Michelle
|Inishowen AC
|28:42
|28:53
|124
|F
|244
|McBeth Kathy
|Lifford Strabane AC
|28:41
|28:55
|181
|F
|245
|McElwee Orla
|Melvin WJR
|28:52
|28:55
|192
|F
|246
|Quinn Elaine
|Melvin WJR
|28:56
|29:00
|228
|F
|247
|Doherty Michaela
|Melvin WJR
|28:49
|29:06
|379
|F
|248
|Hunter Sarah
|Drumoghill Running Club
|28:56
|29:10
|455
|F
|249
|McNulty Orla
|Lifford Strabane AC
|28:57
|29:10
|213
|F
|250
|Donnelly Shauna
|Individual
|28:53
|29:12
|397
|F
|251
|Brindle Carmel
|Individual
|29:02
|29:15
|291
|F
|252
|Deans Debbie
|Lifford Strabane AC
|29:02
|29:16
|114
|F
|253
|Crawford Gerard
|Individual
|29:06
|29:17
|107
|M
|254
|Gallagher Donna
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|29:01
|29:18
|137
|F
|255
|Shiels Eddie
|Individual
|29:11
|29:24
|317
|M
|256
|McBride Brigid
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|29:27
|29:35
|352
|F
|257
|Kirk Teresa
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|29:29
|29:37
|168
|F
|258
|Bonner Kay
|Convoy AC
|29:32
|29:42
|387
|F
|259
|Carlin Karen
|Lifford Strabane AC
|29:31
|29:45
|266
|F
|260
|Lennon Jude
|Lifford Strabane AC
|29:31
|29:45
|265
|M
|261
|Carlin Dominic
|Lifford Strabane AC
|29:31
|29:45
|268
|M
|262
|Maxwell Sharon
|Melvin WJR
|29:31
|29:46
|315
|F
|263
|Morris Michelle
|Melvin WJR
|29:31
|29:46
|334
|F
|264
|Meehan Shona
|Melvin WJR
|29:54
|29:59
|347
|F
|265
|Donnelly Noreen
|Sperrin Harriers
|29:56
|30:15
|396
|F
|266
|Quigley Liam
|Lifford Strabane AC
|30:06
|30:26
|288
|M
|267
|Quigley Ronnie
|Individual
|30:07
|30:26
|289
|M
|268
|McDaid Laura
|Melvin WJR
|30:13
|30:31
|370
|F
|269
|Gourley Caroline
|Melvin WJR
|30:23
|30:40
|368
|F
|270
|Smith Ryan
|Individual
|30:27
|30:43
|262
|M
|271
|Maguire Eileen
|Melvin WJR
|30:49
|30:54
|174
|F
|272
|Pinder Noreen
|Letterkenny AC
|30:45
|30:57
|373
|F
|273
|Kerlin Lisa
|Lifford Strabane AC
|30:46
|30:59
|165
|F
|274
|Sharkey Gerard
|Swanlings
|30:45
|31:00
|231
|M
|275
|Smith Marcella
|Individual
|30:56
|31:12
|263
|F
|276
|Boyle Zach
|Individual
|31:50
|32:09
|399
|M
|277
|Boyle Stephen
|Individual
|31:51
|32:10
|398
|M
|278
|Callaghan Martina
|Inishowen AC
|32:03
|32:13
|250
|F
|279
|Clawson Debra
|Drumoghill Running Club
|32:05
|32:20
|252
|F
|280
|McGarvey Margaret
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|32:18
|32:27
|351
|F
|281
|Quinn Mary
|Melvin WJR
|32:14
|32:29
|339
|F
|282
|McCallion Ciara
|Melvin WJR
|32:12
|32:29
|425
|F
|283
|Harpur Carmel
|Individual
|32:52
|33:08
|374
|F
|284
|Downey Marie
|Inishowen AC
|33:06
|33:16
|127
|F
|285
|Connolly Rosemary
|Aghyaran Athletic
|33:16
|33:25
|343
|F
|286
|Cunningham Caroline
|Individual
|34:06
|34:16
|110
|F
|287
|Sweeney Neil
|Individual
|34:01
|34:19
|238
|M
|288
|Langan Denise
|Lifford Strabane AC
|34:40
|34:56
|169
|F
|289
|Cullen Marian
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|34:59
|35:16
|327
|F
|290
|Mullen Sharon
|Run For Fun Letterkenny
|34:58
|35:16
|324
|F
|291
|Kelly Richie
|Derry Track Club
|37:34
|37:49
|161
|M
|292
|Conway Julie
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|37:59
|38:06
|306
|F
|293
|Gillen Tanya
|Individual
|38:03
|38:10
|366
|F
|294
|Gillen Angelo
|Men On the Move
|38:02
|38:10
|364
|M
|295
|O’Kane Pauline
|Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC
|38:12
|38:17
|223
|F
|296
|Meehan Mary
|Individual
|38:07
|38:26
|215
|F
|297
|Meehan Neil
|Individual
|38:07
|38:26
|216
|M
|298
|Donaghey Sophie
|Individual
|38:32
|38:50
|285
|F
|299
|Donaghey Claire
|Individual
|38:34
|38:52
|286
|F
|300
|Sweeney Patrick
|Lifford Strabane AC
|40:20
|40:32
|239
|M
|301
|Sweeney Maura
|Lifford Strabane AC
|40:15
|40:33
|237
|F
|302
|McGlinchey Megan
|Individual
|40:34
|40:40
|198
|F
