Sinead Jennings to compete for Tokyo Olympics spot

Donegal Sport Star of the year, Sinead Jennings confirmed on Highland Sunday Sport that she will compete for a spot on the Irish Olympic team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Jennings, who represented Ireland in the Rio Olympics and qualified for the paired Skulls final.

She joined Myles Gallagher in studio on Sunday Sport off the back of being awarded the Donegal Sports Star of the Year for a record third time.

On the show, she confirmed that she will continue rowing and is set to compete for a spot for the Tokyo Olympics…