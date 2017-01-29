Rugby Review: City of Derry win away to Dungannon



City of Derry defeated Dungannon by a scoreline of 17-18 in a dramatic fashion, in the All-Ireland division two, yesterday.

The result is City of Derry’s third victory of the year and it was won in the most dramatic of fashions.

With just around 10 minutes left in the game, the Derry side trailed behind but a drop at goal put them one point ahead.

Elsewhere in the divison, MU Barnhall overcame Bective Rangers.

Despite the win, City of Derry still sit second bottom in the league on fifteen points and Dungannon lay in 6th place.

Earlier last week, Joe Schmidt named his team for the upcoming six nations tournament.

All this and more in this weekend’s Rugby Review with Alec McDonald…