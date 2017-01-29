Roads funding €16 million short of what is required – Deputy McConalogue

A Donegal Deputy has claimed that this year’s funding allocation to the county for the upkeep of regional and local roads is almost €16 million short of what is required.

Earlier this week over 20 million euro was announced by Government to Donegal County Council for the maintenance of roads in 2017.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says that the condition of roads across the county is worsening as a result of the Government’s failure to provide adequate funding.

He believes this year’s allocation won’t address a significant amount of much needed work: