Mickey Harte- McKenna Cup success good platform going ahead

Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte was happy with his team’s resilience throughout the McKenna Cup and has said they can use their success as a platform going forward.

Tyrone defeated Derry last night to take home their sixth McKenna Cup in a row.

The strong team named by Harte combined a large chunk of last year’s squad with some younger players, which proved dividends as they ran home 2-13 – 0-07 victors.

After the game, Harte praised the younger players for their push on the first team during the tournament and said that they can push on to the league which starts next week…