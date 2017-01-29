Jason Quigley on his pro-title chance

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional title when he takes on Glen Tabia for the NABF Middleweight title, in February.

Quigley will be the headline act in the first edition of ESPN’s Golden Boy Boxing card.

The Raphoe man is currently boasts a 13-0 pro record but his upcoming oppenent, who has a record of 23-3 with 15 KO’s presents a new challenge.

Quigley eased past Jorge Malendez in his last bout, which was over within two minutes after the Puerto Rican’s corner threw in the towel.

Looking ahead to his fight, Quigley spoke to Highland Sunday Sport about training in LA and his upcoming fight….