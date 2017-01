Gaobh Dobhair u-21’s lost out to Watty Grahams in the Ulster u-21 semi-final.

Gaobh Dobhair beat St Mary’s of Antrim in the quarter-final last week- but, with a number of players out injured, and the Derry side going for a third Ulster title, this game presented a different challenge for Sean Nancy Gallagher’s men.

Despite taking holding a first half lead, the Donegal side were unable to hold on and they lost out by a final score of 2-11- 1-10.