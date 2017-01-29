Donegal Sports Star of the Year- Sinead Jennings

When Sinead Jennings qualified for her first Olympic games, she and her rowing partner Claire Lambe, the two previous disappointments seemed to be forgotten about.

But, not only did they compete at the Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, they reached the Lightweight Double Sculls Final.

It was a remarkable performance by Sinead and at the 41st Annual Donegal Sports Star Awards, her excellence was easily recognised by the judging panel who awarded her the overall sports star award.

Sinead becomes the first athlete to win the award on three occasions having also been successful in 2001 and 2006.

She spoke to Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to discuss the award..