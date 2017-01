Donegal Ladies manager, Michael Naughton said that he was happy to get a first win under their belt in the first game back in division one.

The ladies recorded a comfortable 4-10 – 0-11 win over Armagh, in Convoy, earlier today.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke to Naughton who was pleased with his team’s performance and happy to have beaten Armagh, whom he said were their ‘bogey’ team.