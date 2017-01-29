Donegal Ladies Kick-Start Season With a Win

Donegal ladies recorded their first win of the season at home to Armagh by a scoreline of 4-10 – 0-10.

The ladies side started strong from the off and found themselves ahead by four points after just two minutes through a Paul McGrory goal.

The lead was doubled with another goal and two more points sent the ladies into halftime ahead by a score of 2-04 -0-04.

The ladies did not stop here after the break, and fired home their third goal along with five more points.

Goals were the defining aspect of this game with Donegal converting a fourth of the day giving them a comfortable lead.

A saved penalty from Laura Gallagher ensured that Armagh did not get back into the game and a final minute point from Termon’s Shannon McGroddy signaled the end of a strong performance from the ladies.