Donegal Junior League Results- 29th January

Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Castlefin Celtic 0 vs 1 Drumoghill FC
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 2 vs 2 Lagan Harps FC
Milford United FC 2 vs 2 Glenea United
Rathmullan Celtic 3 vs 3 Killdrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Division One
Cappry Rovers 1 vs 0 Keadue Rovers FC
Donegal Town FC 6 vs 0 Deele Harps FC
Gweedore Celtic 3 vs 1 Bonagee United FC
Gweedore United FC 1 vs 3 Glenree United FC
Raphoe Town 1 vs 0 Erne Wanderers FC
CT Ball Division 2
Cranford FC 3 vs 4 Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic FC 0 vs 2 Ballybofey United FC
Whitestrand United FC 1 vs 2 Dunkine
