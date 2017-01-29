Cancer survivor research project to be launched in Letterkenny

A new Donegal based research project is to investigate how cancer survivors can live healthier, happier lives following diagnosis.

The project, funded by the Irish Cancer Society and supported by Relay for Life Donegal will be launched on Tuesday in Letterkenny.

Researchers will be based at Letterkenny University Hospital and will look at ways in which cancer patients who have gone through treatment can feel better both physically and psychologically.

Chair of Relay for Life, Donegal is Robert O’Connor: