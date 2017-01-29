Athletics round-up with Pasty McGonagle

It was a good weekend for Donegal athletes,with success for Letterkenny AC and Finn Valley.

At the NI and Ulster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country competition, Letterkenny AC women’s team finished first in the Intermediate to take home the gold medal, while in the Masters, they finished 13th overall.

In the men’s, Finn Valley took home the War memorial trophy.

Elsewhere, James Kelly won the u-20’s national championships and Geraldine Boyle, Finn Valley set a new PB in the long jump.

Patsy McGonagle recaps all the weekend action on Sunday Sport