Tyrone crowned McKenna Cup Champions

Tyrone defeated Derry comfortably by a score of 2-13 -1-07 to win their sixth consecutive McKenna Cup campaign.

In the last decade, Tyrone have featured in every McKenna Cup final and won eight- tonight was no different with Mickey Harte’s men easing past Derry.

The game was tight in the beginning with both teams trading scores but the first real breakthrough came fifteen minutes in when Tyrone grabbed the first goal of the night.

From here, until the final whistle, the Ulster champions controlled the game, popping scores over with ease.

Six unanswered points took the sides into halftime- Harte’s men with an eight point lead.

Ten minutes into the second 35 minutes and Tyrone had another three points on the scoreboard and looked to run away with the game.

Despite Derry’s best efforts, the Oak leaf county were unable to fully get a hold on the game and Peter Harte goal 22 minutes into the second half ended all hope of a comeback.

Thus ending a disappointing campaign for Donegal and Monaghan, but another successful one for Tyrone will have them going into the Allianz league, which starts in a matter of weeks, full of confidence.