Streets of Ballyshannon 5k Results

28 Jan 2017
by admin

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time
1. 19 Ryan Owen m MO North Leitrim 16:39,7
2. 43 Adam Cooke m MO Omagh Harriers 16:56,9
3. 24 Paul Ward m MO Tír Chonaill AC 17:01,9
4. 5 Sara Doohan f FO Cocran AC 17:38,1
5. 12 Philip Hunter m MO UCD AC 18:20,0
6. 20 Marcus Mc Gowan m MO North Leitrim 18:42,5
7. 69 Ciaran Smith m MO Eren Gales 18:54,0
8. 42 Diarmaid Mc Inerivey m MO Aodh Ruadh 19:07,4
9. 36 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 19:36,7
10. 74 Paul Patterson m MO Tír Chonaill AC 20:06,4
11. 54 Martin Feeney m M50 Sligo AC 20:12,0
12. 53 Dónal Haughey m M60 Tír Chonaill AC 20:30,6
13. 113 Jimmy Corrid m M50 North Sligo AC 20:32,5
14. 31 Patrick Stephens m M50 20:49,1
15. 71 Kieran Gavigan m M40 20:56,3
16. 57 Stephen Mc Elroy m M40 Enniskillen AC 21:04,0
17. 25 Vincent Duffy m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:07,0
18. 132 Conor Doherty Vraig m JM 21:15,6
19. 75 Kevin Foley m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:20,5
20. 58 Roseanne Mitchell f FO Sligo AC 21:29,3
21. 23 Mick Gallagher m MO 21:34,4
22. 70 John Mc Intyre m MO 22:04,7
23. 114 Brendan Mc Carrick m MO Sligo AC 22:05,1
24. 56 Karen Green f FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 22:20,5
25. 46 Kyle Murray m JM Aodh Ruadh 22:21,3
26. 104 Ollie Duffy m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:22,8
27. 66 Shane Delahunty m JM Tír Chonaill AC 22:27,4
28. 18 Ciaran O Brien m MO 22:43,6
29. 109 Emmet Mc Nulty m MO 22:56,1
30. 106 Dáire Mc Devitt m JM Tír Chonaill AC 22:59,5
31. 120 Sean Heeney m MO Ballyshannon RC 23:01,0
32. 82 Alex Anderson m JM 23:05,4
33. 44 Peter Duddy m MO Bruckless Road Runners 23:12,7
34. 13 Deirdre Ward f FO 23:26,9
35. 63 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:33,1
36. 61 Mary Rutledge f F40 Churchill Ladies 23:38,8
37. 62 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:47,8
38. 34 Conor Flannery m MO 23:52,5
39. 93 David Lipsett m MO North Leitrim 24:01,6
40. 138 Gerry Oats m JM 24:02,9
41. 72 Gerry Warren m JM Ballyshannon RC 24:06,8
42. 95 Simon Mc Gloin m MO 24:11,7
43. 76 Richard O Loughlin m M40 24:12,1
44. 37 Gerard Mc Cafferty m M50 24:13,3
45. 65 Jason Mc Menamin m MO 24:22,0
46. 137 Connor Hughes O Brien m JM Ballyshannon RC 24:24,3
47. 81 Robert Anderson m M40 24:26,4
48. 91 Rose Kelly f FO North Sligo AC 24:26,5
49. 17 Eugene Doherty m JM 24:28,7
50. 1 Frankie Mc Ginley m JM 24:28,9
51. 116 Tom Daly m JM 24:36,9
52. 133 Calum Doherty Craig m JM Ballyshannon 24:41,0
53. 128 Siobhan Stack f FO 24:48,2
54. 125 James Cleary m JM Ballyshannon RC 24:55,2
55. 60 James Mc Gonigle m MO Ballyshannon 24:59,0
56. 73 Daire Warren m JM Ballyshannon 24:59,2
57. 9 Tina Gallagher f F50 OMG 25:01,2
58. 8 Rebecca Cullen f FO OMG 25:01,4
59. 39 Dáire Gallagher m JM Ballyshannon RC 25:08,8
60. 87 Martin Mc Glynn m M40 Ballyshannon 25:17,7
61. 38 Barry Gallagher m M40 MSC Tri 25:17,8
62. 35 Colm Wilson m MO 25:23,7
63. 115 Manus Daly m M40 MSC Tri 25:33,1
64. 112 Eleenor Rooney f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 25:33,6
65. 6 John Roper m JM 25:40,8
66. 110 Ruairi Mc Gee m MO MSC Tri 25:44,6
67. 33 Pádraig Tierney m M40 25:54,4
68. 107 Darren Moy m MO 25:59,5
69. 86 Mark Mc Glynn m JM Ballyshannon 26:32,1
70. 94 Joanne Murphy f FO 26:36,6
71. 45 Adam Duddy m JM Bruckless Road Runners 26:40,4
72. 135 Nojus Norkevicius m JM Ballyshannon RC 26:44,1
73. 14 Edward Crawford m M40 Finn Valley AC 26:46,8
74. 131 Maria Doherty f F50 26:49,6
75. 68 Colm Mc Gloin m JM 26:55,7
76. 136 Caoimhe Hughes O Brien f JF 26:55,7
77. 134 Terry O Brien m M40 Ballyshannon 26:56,6
78. 122 Katie Mc Mullen f JF 26:58,8
79. 121 Danielle Gallagher f JF 26:58,8
80. 102 Mary Daly f F40 27:10,3
81. 16 Ava Doherty f JF 27:20,9
82. 64 Marc Mc Menamin m MO 27:24,6
83. 51 Nicola Sheerin f F40 LB Fitness 27:25,6
84. 21 Finbar Maguire m MO 27:27,6
85. 90 Jack Lipsett m JM North Leitrim 27:29,1
86. 52 Yolanda Gallagher f FO LB Fitness 27:32,6
87. 92 Declan Oats m M40 27:37,9
88. 7 J.j. Lipsett m JM 27:41,8
89. 83 Connie Anderson f FO 27:43,5
90. 59 Vivienne Kells f F50 Churchill Ladies 27:45,2
91. 67 Billy Broderick m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 27:58,4
92. 55 Ruth Ann Fenton f F50 28:08,1
93. 40 Roisin Lee Fox f FO 28:08,6
94. 105 Emer Mc Devitt f JF Tír Chonaill AC 28:17,8
95. 10 Martin Mc Grath m MO 28:33,6
96. 99 Troy Killalea m JM 28:40,7
97. 11 Bernie Magu f F50 OMG 28:41,7
98. 96 Ciara Gallagher f JF 28:43,8
99. 84 Aoife Browne f FO 28:59,2
100. 2 Conall Bradshaw m JM Ballyshannon RC 29:06,8
101. 85 Joan Mc Grath f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 29:12,2
102. 79 James Ward m JM 29:18,0
103. 50 Onora Gill Fitch f F40 LB Fitness 29:28,5
104. 117 Eoin Doogan m JM 30:13,6
105. 22 Desmond Brownlie m M60 Lagan Valley AC 30:34,9
106. 80 Anne Kelm f F50 30:58,2
107. 126 Ben Hunter m JM Ballyshannon RC 30:59,9
108. 127 Harry Lynch m JM 31:01,4
109. 108 Connor Dale m MO 31:46,4
110. 32 Catherine Mc Cormack f F50 32:07,3
111. 3 Killian Bradshaw m JM Ballyshannon RC 32:10,6
112. 4 James Bradshaw m M40 32:10,8
113. 97 Roisín Daly f JF 32:17,7
114. 30 Tommy Clyne m JM 32:34,1
115. 129 Ronan Doherty m JM 32:38,3
116. 101 David Roper m JM 33:10,0
117. 100 Michael Doogan m JM 33:10,2
118. 47 Mary Lavelle f FO LB Fitness 33:22,2
119. 103 Ben Daly m JM 33:24,5
120. 48 Sinead O Hara f F40 LB Fitness 34:21,8
121. 77 Michelle Bowing f FO Ballyshannon RC 34:39,8
122. 78 Katrina Dolan f FO Ballyshannon RC 34:40,0
123. 130 Ann Gallagher f F40 Kinlough 35:02,7
124. 98 Gearaldine Rodgers f F40 35:49,8
125. 89 Éabha Rodgers f JF 35:58,5
126. 88 Seánie Rodgers m MO MSC Tri 35:58,7
127. 111 Mark Fisher m JM 39:52,4
128. 124 Hugh Og Maguire m JM 40:08,0
129. 27 Cameron Duffy m JM 40:32,6
130. 26 Blake Duffy m JM 40:44,5
131. 119 Emma Doogan f FO 42:23,4
132. 29 Finlay Duffy m JM 42:43,7
133. 28 Michelle Duffy f FO 42:44,2
134. 41 Kay Donagher f F40 43:53,3
135. 123 Sean Maguire m JM 44:09,7

