Streets of Ballyshannon 5k Results

|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Gender
|AG
|Club
|Time
|1.
|19
|Ryan Owen
|m
|MO
|North Leitrim
|16:39,7
|2.
|43
|Adam Cooke
|m
|MO
|Omagh Harriers
|16:56,9
|3.
|24
|Paul Ward
|m
|MO
|Tír Chonaill AC
|17:01,9
|4.
|5
|Sara Doohan
|f
|FO
|Cocran AC
|17:38,1
|5.
|12
|Philip Hunter
|m
|MO
|UCD AC
|18:20,0
|6.
|20
|Marcus Mc Gowan
|m
|MO
|North Leitrim
|18:42,5
|7.
|69
|Ciaran Smith
|m
|MO
|Eren Gales
|18:54,0
|8.
|42
|Diarmaid Mc Inerivey
|m
|MO
|Aodh Ruadh
|19:07,4
|9.
|36
|Richard Mc Carthy
|m
|M50
|Tír Chonaill AC
|19:36,7
|10.
|74
|Paul Patterson
|m
|MO
|Tír Chonaill AC
|20:06,4
|11.
|54
|Martin Feeney
|m
|M50
|Sligo AC
|20:12,0
|12.
|53
|Dónal Haughey
|m
|M60
|Tír Chonaill AC
|20:30,6
|13.
|113
|Jimmy Corrid
|m
|M50
|North Sligo AC
|20:32,5
|14.
|31
|Patrick Stephens
|m
|M50
|20:49,1
|15.
|71
|Kieran Gavigan
|m
|M40
|20:56,3
|16.
|57
|Stephen Mc Elroy
|m
|M40
|Enniskillen AC
|21:04,0
|17.
|25
|Vincent Duffy
|m
|M40
|Tír Chonaill AC
|21:07,0
|18.
|132
|Conor Doherty Vraig
|m
|JM
|21:15,6
|19.
|75
|Kevin Foley
|m
|M40
|Tír Chonaill AC
|21:20,5
|20.
|58
|Roseanne Mitchell
|f
|FO
|Sligo AC
|21:29,3
|21.
|23
|Mick Gallagher
|m
|MO
|21:34,4
|22.
|70
|John Mc Intyre
|m
|MO
|22:04,7
|23.
|114
|Brendan Mc Carrick
|m
|MO
|Sligo AC
|22:05,1
|24.
|56
|Karen Green
|f
|FO
|Maguiresbridge Running Club
|22:20,5
|25.
|46
|Kyle Murray
|m
|JM
|Aodh Ruadh
|22:21,3
|26.
|104
|Ollie Duffy
|m
|M40
|Tír Chonaill AC
|22:22,8
|27.
|66
|Shane Delahunty
|m
|JM
|Tír Chonaill AC
|22:27,4
|28.
|18
|Ciaran O Brien
|m
|MO
|22:43,6
|29.
|109
|Emmet Mc Nulty
|m
|MO
|22:56,1
|30.
|106
|Dáire Mc Devitt
|m
|JM
|Tír Chonaill AC
|22:59,5
|31.
|120
|Sean Heeney
|m
|MO
|Ballyshannon RC
|23:01,0
|32.
|82
|Alex Anderson
|m
|JM
|23:05,4
|33.
|44
|Peter Duddy
|m
|MO
|Bruckless Road Runners
|23:12,7
|34.
|13
|Deirdre Ward
|f
|FO
|23:26,9
|35.
|63
|Jackie Harvey
|f
|F50
|Tír Chonaill AC
|23:33,1
|36.
|61
|Mary Rutledge
|f
|F40
|Churchill Ladies
|23:38,8
|37.
|62
|Vera Haughey
|f
|F50
|Tír Chonaill AC
|23:47,8
|38.
|34
|Conor Flannery
|m
|MO
|23:52,5
|39.
|93
|David Lipsett
|m
|MO
|North Leitrim
|24:01,6
|40.
|138
|Gerry Oats
|m
|JM
|24:02,9
|41.
|72
|Gerry Warren
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|24:06,8
|42.
|95
|Simon Mc Gloin
|m
|MO
|24:11,7
|43.
|76
|Richard O Loughlin
|m
|M40
|24:12,1
|44.
|37
|Gerard Mc Cafferty
|m
|M50
|24:13,3
|45.
|65
|Jason Mc Menamin
|m
|MO
|24:22,0
|46.
|137
|Connor Hughes O Brien
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|24:24,3
|47.
|81
|Robert Anderson
|m
|M40
|24:26,4
|48.
|91
|Rose Kelly
|f
|FO
|North Sligo AC
|24:26,5
|49.
|17
|Eugene Doherty
|m
|JM
|24:28,7
|50.
|1
|Frankie Mc Ginley
|m
|JM
|24:28,9
|51.
|116
|Tom Daly
|m
|JM
|24:36,9
|52.
|133
|Calum Doherty Craig
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon
|24:41,0
|53.
|128
|Siobhan Stack
|f
|FO
|24:48,2
|54.
|125
|James Cleary
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|24:55,2
|55.
|60
|James Mc Gonigle
|m
|MO
|Ballyshannon
|24:59,0
|56.
|73
|Daire Warren
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon
|24:59,2
|57.
|9
|Tina Gallagher
|f
|F50
|OMG
|25:01,2
|58.
|8
|Rebecca Cullen
|f
|FO
|OMG
|25:01,4
|59.
|39
|Dáire Gallagher
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|25:08,8
|60.
|87
|Martin Mc Glynn
|m
|M40
|Ballyshannon
|25:17,7
|61.
|38
|Barry Gallagher
|m
|M40
|MSC Tri
|25:17,8
|62.
|35
|Colm Wilson
|m
|MO
|25:23,7
|63.
|115
|Manus Daly
|m
|M40
|MSC Tri
|25:33,1
|64.
|112
|Eleenor Rooney
|f
|F50
|Tír Chonaill AC
|25:33,6
|65.
|6
|John Roper
|m
|JM
|25:40,8
|66.
|110
|Ruairi Mc Gee
|m
|MO
|MSC Tri
|25:44,6
|67.
|33
|Pádraig Tierney
|m
|M40
|25:54,4
|68.
|107
|Darren Moy
|m
|MO
|25:59,5
|69.
|86
|Mark Mc Glynn
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon
|26:32,1
|70.
|94
|Joanne Murphy
|f
|FO
|26:36,6
|71.
|45
|Adam Duddy
|m
|JM
|Bruckless Road Runners
|26:40,4
|72.
|135
|Nojus Norkevicius
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|26:44,1
|73.
|14
|Edward Crawford
|m
|M40
|Finn Valley AC
|26:46,8
|74.
|131
|Maria Doherty
|f
|F50
|26:49,6
|75.
|68
|Colm Mc Gloin
|m
|JM
|26:55,7
|76.
|136
|Caoimhe Hughes O Brien
|f
|JF
|26:55,7
|77.
|134
|Terry O Brien
|m
|M40
|Ballyshannon
|26:56,6
|78.
|122
|Katie Mc Mullen
|f
|JF
|26:58,8
|79.
|121
|Danielle Gallagher
|f
|JF
|26:58,8
|80.
|102
|Mary Daly
|f
|F40
|27:10,3
|81.
|16
|Ava Doherty
|f
|JF
|27:20,9
|82.
|64
|Marc Mc Menamin
|m
|MO
|27:24,6
|83.
|51
|Nicola Sheerin
|f
|F40
|LB Fitness
|27:25,6
|84.
|21
|Finbar Maguire
|m
|MO
|27:27,6
|85.
|90
|Jack Lipsett
|m
|JM
|North Leitrim
|27:29,1
|86.
|52
|Yolanda Gallagher
|f
|FO
|LB Fitness
|27:32,6
|87.
|92
|Declan Oats
|m
|M40
|27:37,9
|88.
|7
|J.j. Lipsett
|m
|JM
|27:41,8
|89.
|83
|Connie Anderson
|f
|FO
|27:43,5
|90.
|59
|Vivienne Kells
|f
|F50
|Churchill Ladies
|27:45,2
|91.
|67
|Billy Broderick
|m
|M50
|Killybegs Swanlings
|27:58,4
|92.
|55
|Ruth Ann Fenton
|f
|F50
|28:08,1
|93.
|40
|Roisin Lee Fox
|f
|FO
|28:08,6
|94.
|105
|Emer Mc Devitt
|f
|JF
|Tír Chonaill AC
|28:17,8
|95.
|10
|Martin Mc Grath
|m
|MO
|28:33,6
|96.
|99
|Troy Killalea
|m
|JM
|28:40,7
|97.
|11
|Bernie Magu
|f
|F50
|OMG
|28:41,7
|98.
|96
|Ciara Gallagher
|f
|JF
|28:43,8
|99.
|84
|Aoife Browne
|f
|FO
|28:59,2
|100.
|2
|Conall Bradshaw
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|29:06,8
|101.
|85
|Joan Mc Grath
|f
|F40
|Tír Chonaill AC
|29:12,2
|102.
|79
|James Ward
|m
|JM
|29:18,0
|103.
|50
|Onora Gill Fitch
|f
|F40
|LB Fitness
|29:28,5
|104.
|117
|Eoin Doogan
|m
|JM
|30:13,6
|105.
|22
|Desmond Brownlie
|m
|M60
|Lagan Valley AC
|30:34,9
|106.
|80
|Anne Kelm
|f
|F50
|30:58,2
|107.
|126
|Ben Hunter
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|30:59,9
|108.
|127
|Harry Lynch
|m
|JM
|31:01,4
|109.
|108
|Connor Dale
|m
|MO
|31:46,4
|110.
|32
|Catherine Mc Cormack
|f
|F50
|32:07,3
|111.
|3
|Killian Bradshaw
|m
|JM
|Ballyshannon RC
|32:10,6
|112.
|4
|James Bradshaw
|m
|M40
|32:10,8
|113.
|97
|Roisín Daly
|f
|JF
|32:17,7
|114.
|30
|Tommy Clyne
|m
|JM
|32:34,1
|115.
|129
|Ronan Doherty
|m
|JM
|32:38,3
|116.
|101
|David Roper
|m
|JM
|33:10,0
|117.
|100
|Michael Doogan
|m
|JM
|33:10,2
|118.
|47
|Mary Lavelle
|f
|FO
|LB Fitness
|33:22,2
|119.
|103
|Ben Daly
|m
|JM
|33:24,5
|120.
|48
|Sinead O Hara
|f
|F40
|LB Fitness
|34:21,8
|121.
|77
|Michelle Bowing
|f
|FO
|Ballyshannon RC
|34:39,8
|122.
|78
|Katrina Dolan
|f
|FO
|Ballyshannon RC
|34:40,0
|123.
|130
|Ann Gallagher
|f
|F40
|Kinlough
|35:02,7
|124.
|98
|Gearaldine Rodgers
|f
|F40
|35:49,8
|125.
|89
|Éabha Rodgers
|f
|JF
|35:58,5
|126.
|88
|Seánie Rodgers
|m
|MO
|MSC Tri
|35:58,7
|127.
|111
|Mark Fisher
|m
|JM
|39:52,4
|128.
|124
|Hugh Og Maguire
|m
|JM
|40:08,0
|129.
|27
|Cameron Duffy
|m
|JM
|40:32,6
|130.
|26
|Blake Duffy
|m
|JM
|40:44,5
|131.
|119
|Emma Doogan
|f
|FO
|42:23,4
|132.
|29
|Finlay Duffy
|m
|JM
|42:43,7
|133.
|28
|Michelle Duffy
|f
|FO
|42:44,2
|134.
|41
|Kay Donagher
|f
|F40
|43:53,3
|135.
|123
|Sean Maguire
|m
|JM
|44:09,7
