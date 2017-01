St Eunan’s College lost out to Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblaney in the quarter-final of the MacLarnon Cup, in Drumragh.

The game was a tight affair with, but St Eunan’s will be ruing missed opportunity’s in the first half, clocking up nine wides.

Despite missing four good goal chances, St Eunan’s looked to be on their way to the semi-final leading by one point with just six minutes to go.

A late goal from the Monaghan side dashed any hope of this winning by a final score of 0-12-1-10.