Sinead Jennings wins Donegal Sport Star Award for a third time

Sinead Jennings was honoured as the overall winner at the Donegal Sport Star Awards on Friday in Letterkenny.

The rower was in Brazil during the summer of 2016 and in her first Olympic games at 39 years of age, she and her partner Claire Lambe reach the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final.

Having miss out on two previous games, qualification to Rio and to make the final was a huge achievement.

Sinead becomes the first athlete to win the award on three occasions having also been successful in 2001 and 2006.

Among the other categories, Donegal Rally winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett won the Motorsport Award, All Star Ryan McHugh was named the GAA winner, Fahan native Nora Stapleton took the Rugby Award, Milford’s Brendan Boyce won the Athletics Award, the Soccer honour went to Roma McLaughlin, Mandy McNulty from the NW Shotokan Karate Club was named Coach of the Year while the Donegal Sportshall u15’s won the Team of the Year.

John Campell, the 1982 overall winner, was inducted into the Hall of Fame while

there was also Special Recognition and Achievement Awards for the McHugh Family from Kilcar, Dungloe’s PJ Gallagher, Milford’s Shaun Paul Barrett, Newtown’s Jim Doherty and Labhaoise Clarke from Carndonagh.

Patsy McGonagle, Manager to the Irish Athletics Team at the Olympic Games was the special guest at the ceremony in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

There will be a full recap of the 2016 Donegal Sport Star Awards after 5pm on Saturday Sport this weekend.