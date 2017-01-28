Sinead Jennings honoured to be Donegal Sport Star winner again

Sinead Jennings says she’s honoured to be named the Donegal Sport Star for a record third time.

Following her performance at last summers Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, where she and her partner Claire Lambe reach the Lightweight Double Sculls Final, the judging panel were in no doubt as to who their winner would be.

It was a remarkable performance by Sinead who at 39 years of age and after two previous attempts to reach the Olympics failed, shone for Ireland on the biggest stage of them all.

Sinead becomes the first athlete to win the award on three occasions having also been successful in 2001 and 2006.

Sinead spoke with Chris Ashmore following the announcement at a packed Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny…