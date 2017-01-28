logo



Sinead Jennings honoured to be Donegal Sport Star winner again

28 Jan 2017
by admin

Sinead Jennings, the Donegal 2016 Sports Star of the Year, pictured with Special Guest of Honour Patsy McGonigle, and Neil Martin, Chairman of the Donegal Sports Stars Committee, at the awards function in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Sinead Jennings says she’s honoured  to be named the Donegal Sport Star for a record third time.

Following her performance at last summers Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, where she and her partner Claire Lambe reach the Lightweight Double Sculls Final, the judging panel were in no doubt as to who their winner would be.

It was a remarkable performance by Sinead who at 39 years of age and after two previous attempts to reach the Olympics failed, shone for Ireland on the biggest stage of them all.

Sinead becomes the first athlete to win the award on three occasions having also been successful in 2001 and 2006.

Sinead spoke with Chris Ashmore following the announcement at a packed Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny…

More Sport

Sinead Jennings honoured to be Donegal Sport Star winner again

0
Sinead Jennings says she’s honoured  to be named the Donegal Sport Star for a record third time. Following her performance at last summers Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, where[...]
28 Jan 2017

Derry and Tyrone set for Final Showdown

0
Old rivals Derry and Tyrone are set to meet in the final of the 2017 Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final this evening. Both teams will go into Saturday’s Final confident that they[...]
28 Jan 2017

Sinead Jennings wins Donegal Sport Star Award for a third time

0
Sinead Jennings was honoured as the overall winner at the Donegal Sport Star Awards on Friday in Letterkenny. The rower was in Brazil during the summer of 2016 and in her first Oly[...]
28 Jan 2017

Jason Quigley to fight for first professional title in March

0
Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title in March. Sheer Sports Management have confirmed the Donegal middleweight will take on Glen ‘Jersey Boy’[...]
27 Jan 2017

Boyle and Curtis get Republic of Ireland call ups

0
Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle and Derry City’s Ronan Curtis have been included in a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amat[...]
27 Jan 2017

Tyrone and Derry make changes for Saturday’s McKenna Cup Final

0
Both Tyrone and Derry have made several changes to their respective teams ahead of Saturday’s Dr. McKenna Cup Final in Newry. The Derry team – which includes six U-21 p[...]
27 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit