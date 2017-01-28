logo



Review launched into Tenant Purchase Scheme

28 Jan 2017
by admin

Donegal County Council are reminding people to have their say on The Tenant Purchase Scheme.

The Department of Housing has launched a public consolation as part of their review into the scheme.

The scheme launched in January 2016 introduced some changes compared to previous tenant purchase schemes.

In line with the commitment given in the Programme for A Partnership Government, a review of the Tenant Purchase Scheme has begun this month.

This review will examine the sale of local authority houses during 2016 with a view to identifying the impact of the changes to the scheme.

This public consultation process will help inform that Review.

The Department is inviting interested parties to make submissions on the scheme by 6pm on Monday 6th February.

email: tpsreview@housing.gov.ie or by post to the Social Housing Policy Section, Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, Custom House, Dublin 1.

Submissions should be as brief as possible and documents can be viewed on the department’s website.
http://www.housing.gov.ie/housing/social-housing/tenant-purchase-scheme/public-consultation-review-tenant-incremental-purchase?platform=hootsuite

More News

Ireland has 3rd highest rate of pharmacists in EU

0
Ireland has the third highest rate of pharmacists in the European Union. New figures from Eurostat show that we have 118 per 100-thousand inhabitants. The stats reveal however we a[...]
28 Jan 2017

Industrial action likely – Bus Éireann

0
Unions representing workers at Bus Éireann say industrial action is now highly likely. Yesterday management announced unilateral cuts to all premiums from the 20th of February. Thi[...]
28 Jan 2017

Court case lodged against Ireland over Brexit

0
A British Barrister has lodged a court case against Ireland over BREXIT. Jolyon Maugham is taking the case to establish if Britain can stop the process of leaving the EU – on[...]
28 Jan 2017

Review launched into Tenant Purchase Scheme

0
Donegal County Council are reminding people to have their say on The Tenant Purchase Scheme. The Department of Housing has launched a public consolation as part of their review int[...]
28 Jan 2017

Derry man sentenced for manslaughter of Garda

0
A man who was jailed for the manslaughter of a Garda in a road traffic collision in Donegal has been sentenced at Derry Magistrate’s Court for driving offences. Martin McDerm[...]
28 Jan 2017

12th anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder

0
Tomorrow marks the 12th anniversary of the brutal murder of Shaun Duffy. The 36-year-old was found dead at his home at Meenacross near Dungloe on January 29th 2005. Despite several[...]
28 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit