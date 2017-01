It was a good day for Donegal athletes at the NI and Ulster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country competition today.

Letterkenny AC women’s team finished first in the Intermediate to take home the gold medal, while in the Masters, they finished 13th overall.

In the men’s, Finn Valley took home the War memorial trophy.

Patsy Gallagher was at the competition, and he described all the action to Oisn Kelly on Saturday Sport…