Listen back to live music, chat and features on the Weekend Edition

If you would like something on the show or are a musician who would like to be a guest, you can contact the show at anytime by email: greghughes@highlandradio.com or on Twitter @greghughes2 or facebook @greghughesnews

The Donegal Rose 2016 Zoe McGettigan was in studio along with Elaine McInaw. Zoe reflected on her year as she encouraged others to apply to be this years Donegal Rose and to perhaps make it to the Rose of Tralee:

Eddi Reader is a Scottish singer-songwriter, known both for her work with Fairground Attraction and for an enduring solo career.

She will be coming to An Grianan Theatre in February and joined Greg to talk about her career and what people can expect from the concert:

Lifford Musician Martin McColgan joined Greg in studio to chat about his career to date and performed a couple of tracks for us live:

‘Donegal Women in Business Network’ meet every month to learn about business in Donegal, to offer a helping hand or some encouragement or support to Donegal Women in business.

The groups PRO Evelyn McGlynn joins Greg to discuss the work of the network and encourage people to join:

Claire Gallagher is appealing for old fashioned recipes to create a recipe book to enable local stray animals to be vaccinated.

She told Greg why its important:

Gerard Lough does it again.

Just released ‘Warped’ is the new single by British electronic band ‘Electro Kill Machine’. Its the 11th music video directed by Irish film-maker Gerard Lough who joined Greg to tell us more: