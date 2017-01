Ireland has the third highest rate of pharmacists in the European Union.

New figures from Eurostat show that we have 118 per 100-thousand inhabitants.

The stats reveal however we are way down the European dentist league with 60 per 100-thousand while the ratio of physiotherapists here is just 55 for every 100-thousand of the population.

Ruth Deasy of the EU office in Dublin, says pharmacy appears to be a popular profession in Ireland: