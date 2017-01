Tyrone club side Pomeroy Plunketts face St Colmcilles from Meath in the All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final, tomorrow.

The Ulster Championship took place before Christmas and joint manager, Mark Harte said that it has been tough getting his side back in shape for this level of football.

However, he accepts that the break has been an issue for both teams and hopes that his players can gather themselves for the big occasion ahead of them…