GAA Preview: Sean ‘Nancy’ Gallagher looking forward to Watty Grahams challenge

Gaobh Dobhair u-21 manager, Sean Nancy Gallagher said that he is looking forward to taking on Derry’s Watty Grahams in the Ulster Club Championship semi-final.

His side defeated St Mary’s of Antrim in the quarter-final last week- but, a new challenge awaits this weekend when they face Watty Grahams who are looking for their third Ulster title in as many years.

With a number of injuries from their last game, Gallagher told Tom Comack that he is entering the game with a realistic outlook.

However, he also said that he is confident his players will have enough to get past the Derry side and that he is looking forward to a tough match…