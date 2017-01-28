GAA Preview: Michael Naughton looking forward to new season

Donegal Ladies kick off their LIDL National Football League tomorrow, with a home clash against Armagh, in Convoy.

This season sees the return of division one football for Michael Naughton’s women where they will face Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Cork and Monaghan.

Division One is where the top teams are and where top teams need to be according to Naughton who spoke to Tom Comack on Highland Saturday Sport.

Naughton also said that it is time for his team to transition the work they’ve done on the training ground, onto the field during games…