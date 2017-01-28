logo



GAA Preview: Former Tyrone star John Lynch discusses Tyrone’s Dr McKenna Cup final

28 Jan 2017
by admin

When Tyrone face Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final tonight, they go in search for their sixth successive title.

While many teams use this tournament as a way to try out new things our give young players a chance to prove themselves- Tyrone are the one side who have always pushed to win the competition.

After a minor slip up against Cavan in their first fixture, Mickey Harte’s men recovered well to ensure their place in the final.

Ahead of the game, Tom Comack spoke to former Tyrone star,  John Lynch who looks ahead to Tyrone’s tenth final in the past decade…

More Sport

Streets of Ballyshannon 5k Results

0
Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time 1. 19 Ryan Owen m MO North Leitrim 16:39,7 2. 43 Adam Cooke m MO Omagh Harriers 16:56,9 3. 24 Paul Ward m MO Tír Chonaill AC 17:01,9 4. 5 Sara Do[...]
28 Jan 2017

City of Derry RFC defeat Dungannon

0
City of Derry defeated Dungannon by a scoreline of 17-18 in a dramatic fashion, in the All-Ireland division two, today. The result is City of Derry’s third victory of the yea[...]
28 Jan 2017

St Eunan’s lose out in MacLarnon Cup Quarter-Final

0
St Eunan’s College lost out to Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblaney in the quarter-final of the MacLarnon Cup, in Drumragh. The game was a tight affair with, but S[...]
28 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Former Tyrone star John Lynch discusses Tyrone’s Dr McKenna Cup final

0
When Tyrone face Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final tonight, they go in search for their sixth successive title. While many teams use this tournament as a way to try out new things [...]
28 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Tyrone’s Pomeroy face in All-Ireland Intermediate Final

0
Tyrone club side Pomeroy Plunketts face St Colmcilles from Meath in the All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final, tomorrow. The Ulster Championship took place before Christmas and joint[...]
28 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Dunedin Connolly’s in All-Ireland Junior Semi-final

0
British Junior Champions, Dundedin Connolly’s,face the Rock of Tyrone, in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final, tomorrow. The Edinburgh based club, under the command of Donegal [...]
28 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit