GAA Preview: Former Tyrone star John Lynch discusses Tyrone’s Dr McKenna Cup final

When Tyrone face Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final tonight, they go in search for their sixth successive title.

While many teams use this tournament as a way to try out new things our give young players a chance to prove themselves- Tyrone are the one side who have always pushed to win the competition.

After a minor slip up against Cavan in their first fixture, Mickey Harte’s men recovered well to ensure their place in the final.

Ahead of the game, Tom Comack spoke to former Tyrone star, John Lynch who looks ahead to Tyrone’s tenth final in the past decade…