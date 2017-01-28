Donegal Sports Star Awards: Review

In total, 207 of Donegal’s best sports stars were nominated for awards in the 41st Annual Donegal Sports Star Awards.

The awards recognises excellence across a wide range of range of sports- from soccer, to badminton, to Martial Arts.

It also remembers sports stars who excelled in the past and adds one of them to the hall of fame.

The grand prize of the night, the overall star- goes to the Donegal person who achieved greatness in the past year- this year, the award went to Olympic rower, Sinead Jennings.

Declan Kerr, who is on the board of organisers for the night joined Oisin Kelly in studio to recap a night of sporting achievement..