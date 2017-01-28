logo



Derry and Tyrone set for Final Showdown

28 Jan 2017
Old rivals Derry and Tyrone are set to meet in the final of the 2017 Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final this evening.

Both teams will go into Saturday’s Final confident that they can claim the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup silverware having finished strongly in the group stages and come through testing semi-final challenges. Tyrone have kept a firm grip on the cup in recent years having won the competition for the last five years, while Derry will be aiming to stop their neighbours and pick up their first title since 2011, when they actually defeated Tyrone in the final.

Derry and Tyrone met in the final of last year’s competition at the Athletic Grounds, where Tyrone came through 1-22 to 1-17 after extra-time, so Saturday’s final is expected to be yet another tight tussle between the sides.

Throw-in at Páirc Esler, Newry on Saturday evening is 7.00pm.

Speaking at a media call ahead of Saturday’s final, Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson, said:
“The 2017 Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup has provided some stand out performances from all our teams and supporters have turned out in large numbers to cheer on their county and University. I am looking forward to Saturday’s final in Páirc Esler and I am confident it will be another close encounter between these two sides, similar to their final in last year’s competition. I would like to once again pay tribute to the competition sponsors, Bank of Ireland, as their commitment over the last three years has certainly raised the standing of this excellent competition.”

Eugene Kearney, Commercial Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland, said:
“This year’s Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup has again been a great success. We wish both teams; Derry & Tyrone, the best of luck for the game on Saturday in what will no doubt be a great match. Bank of Ireland is proud to support a range of sporting events across the province to encourage competitive spirits among young people throughout our community.”

