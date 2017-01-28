logo



Daryll Moran wins u-22 Boxing Championship Final

28 Jan 2017
by admin

Illies Golden Gloves boxer, Daryll Moran won the 49kg Light-Featherweight National u-22 final, in the National Stadium Dublin, last night.

The Buncrana man came up against Jordan Leahy from Urlingford and won the bout by unanimous decision.

Moran was Donegal’s only representative left at the Championships and this title is his ninth Irish title of his career.

It is the third title on its way to Donegal after Maeve McCarron and Jack Gillespie took home their respective weight divisions by way of walkover.

