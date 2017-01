A British Barrister has lodged a court case against Ireland over BREXIT.

Jolyon Maugham is taking the case to establish if Britain can stop the process of leaving the EU – once it triggers article 50.

The Irish Times reports legal documents were lodged with the High Court yesterday and name Ireland and the Attorney General as defendants.

Mr Maugham ran a crowdfunding campaign before Christmas which raised several thousand euro to allow the case proceed.