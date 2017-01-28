Coming up on today’s Saturday Sport,

In our GAA preview after 3pm, we look ahead to tonights final of the Dr McKenna Cup between Tyrone and Derry with Mickey Harte’s side searching for their sixth title in a row,

Tomorrow, the Donegal Ladies team kick start their season in the National football league against Armagh, we speak to manager, Michael Naughton.

And Gaoth Dobhair u-21’s look to make it to their first Ulster Club Championship final as they face Derry champions, Watty Grahams.

In live Rugby, City of Derry travel to Dungannon in search of their third league win of the season, Alec McDonald will be providing us with updates..

After 5pm,

Declan Kerr will join us in studio to recap the Donegal Sports Star awards which took place in Letterkenny last night, with Sinead Jennings winning a record third overall title.

And as we do each and every weekend we’ll keep you up to date with all the local, national and international sporting news…