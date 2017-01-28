logo



Coming up on today’s Saturday Sport,

28 Jan 2017
by admin

In our GAA preview after 3pm, we look ahead to tonights final of the Dr McKenna Cup between Tyrone and Derry with Mickey Harte’s side searching for their sixth title in a row,

Tomorrow, the Donegal Ladies team kick start their season in the National football league against Armagh, we speak to manager, Michael Naughton.

And Gaoth Dobhair u-21’s look to make it to their first Ulster Club Championship final as they face Derry champions, Watty Grahams.

In live Rugby, City of Derry travel to Dungannon in search of their third league win of the season, Alec McDonald will be providing us with updates..

After 5pm,

Declan Kerr will join us in studio to recap the Donegal Sports Star awards which took place in Letterkenny last night, with Sinead Jennings winning a record third overall title.

And as we do each and every weekend we’ll keep you up to date with all the local, national and international sporting news…

28 Jan 2017

Daryll Moran wins u-22 Boxing Championship Final

Illies Golden Gloves boxer, Daryll Moran won the 49kg Light-Featherweight National u-22 final, in the National Stadium Dublin, last night. The Buncrana man came up against Jordan L[...]
28 Jan 2017

Sinead Jennings honoured to be Donegal Sport Star winner again

Sinead Jennings says she’s honoured  to be named the Donegal Sport Star for a record third time. Following her performance at last summers Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, where[...]
28 Jan 2017

Derry and Tyrone set for Final Showdown

Old rivals Derry and Tyrone are set to meet in the final of the 2017 Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final this evening. Both teams will go into Saturday’s Final confident that they[...]
28 Jan 2017

Sinead Jennings wins Donegal Sport Star Award for a third time

Sinead Jennings was honoured as the overall winner at the Donegal Sport Star Awards on Friday in Letterkenny. The rower was in Brazil during the summer of 2016 and in her first Oly[...]
28 Jan 2017

Jason Quigley to fight for first professional title in March

Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title in March. Sheer Sports Management have confirmed the Donegal middleweight will take on Glen ‘Jersey Boy’[...]
27 Jan 2017

