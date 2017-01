City of Derry defeated Dungannon by a scoreline of 17-18 in a dramatic fashion, in the All-Ireland division two, today.

The result is City of Derry’s third victory of the year and it was won in the most dramatic of fashions.

With just around 10 minutes left in the game, the Derry side trailed behind but a drop at goal put them one point ahead.

It took several brave tackles to see the game out as Alec McDonald described on his roundup on Saturday Sport…