Bloody Sunday commemoration march taking place tomorrow

The annual Bloody Sunday commemoration march will take place in Derry tomorrow.

Participants and bands will assemble from 2pm at Central Drive and proceed to Rossville Street, via Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, Iniscarn Road, Rathlin Drive, Southway, Lone Moor Road, Brandywell Avenue, Lecky Road, Westland Street, Laburnum Terrace, Creggan Street and William Street.

Proceedings are due to conclude at about 5pm.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, or seek alternative routes while the parade is taking place.