logo



Derry man sentenced for manslaughter of Garda

28 Jan 2017
by admin

A man who was jailed for the manslaughter of a Garda in a road traffic collision in Donegal has been sentenced at Derry Magistrate’s Court for driving offences.

Martin McDermott (31) of Meehan’s Terrace in Derry admitted driving without a licence or insurance on November 19 last.

The court was told that a PSNI mobile patrol in the Clooney Terrace area of Derry stopped McDermott.

Initially he told police he was covered by trader’s insurance but then admitted that he had neither insurance nor driving licence.

Defence solicitor Mr. Seamus Quigley said that the vehicle in question had been seized and scrapped so there was an element of punishment there.

McDermott was fined £500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

In 2011 McDermott was jailed for 8 years for the manslaughter of Garda Gary McLoughlin after he drove into the Garda’s car at high speed between Bridgend and Letterkenny in 2009.

He was also disqualified from driving in the Republic for 20 years.

At the time of his sentence the court heard that he had over 90 convictions for various offences including dangerous driving.

He was released from prison in June 2015.

More News

Ireland has 3rd highest rate of pharmacists in EU

0
Ireland has the third highest rate of pharmacists in the European Union. New figures from Eurostat show that we have 118 per 100-thousand inhabitants. The stats reveal however we a[...]
28 Jan 2017

Industrial action likely – Bus Éireann

0
Unions representing workers at Bus Éireann say industrial action is now highly likely. Yesterday management announced unilateral cuts to all premiums from the 20th of February. Thi[...]
28 Jan 2017

Court case lodged against Ireland over Brexit

0
A British Barrister has lodged a court case against Ireland over BREXIT. Jolyon Maugham is taking the case to establish if Britain can stop the process of leaving the EU – on[...]
28 Jan 2017

Review launched into Tenant Purchase Scheme

0
Donegal County Council are reminding people to have their say on The Tenant Purchase Scheme. The Department of Housing has launched a public consolation as part of their review int[...]
28 Jan 2017

Derry man sentenced for manslaughter of Garda

0
A man who was jailed for the manslaughter of a Garda in a road traffic collision in Donegal has been sentenced at Derry Magistrate’s Court for driving offences. Martin McDerm[...]
28 Jan 2017

12th anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder

0
Tomorrow marks the 12th anniversary of the brutal murder of Shaun Duffy. The 36-year-old was found dead at his home at Meenacross near Dungloe on January 29th 2005. Despite several[...]
28 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit