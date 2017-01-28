12th anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder

Tomorrow marks the 12th anniversary of the brutal murder of Shaun Duffy.

The 36-year-old was found dead at his home at Meenacross near Dungloe on January 29th 2005.

Despite several hundred people being interviewed, Gardai believe that there are still certain individuals who can assist them in their on-going investigation.

The 2010 inquest was told that Shaun Duffy died during a violent struggle where he suffered a deep gash to the back of his head with a crossbow bolt found stuck in his arm.

No-one has ever been charged with his murder.

Last July it was believed that a breakthrough had been made in the case when Gardai revealed that they were conducting fresh enquiries with new witnesses.

However, there have been no major developments made public since.

A case review remains active and is being led by Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station at 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.