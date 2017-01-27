logo



Update: Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

27 Jan 2017
The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital today with significant numbers continuing to await admission to its Emergency Department.

It comes following the release of today’s INMO figures which revealed that there were 30 patients awaiting admission to the hospital this morning, eight of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s a fall of five on yesterday INMO figure.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They are encouraging the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.

