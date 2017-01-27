logo



Tyrone and Derry make changes for Saturday's McKenna Cup Final

27 Jan 2017
Both Tyrone and Derry have made several changes to their respective teams ahead of Saturday’s Dr. McKenna Cup Final in Newry.

The Derry team – which includes six U-21 players – shows five changes from the team that beat Monaghan in their semi final last weekend

Conor McGrogan, Michael Warnock, Peter Hagan, Mark Lynch and Michael McEvoy are the players to come in.

McEvoy is a replacement for Aidy McLaughlin who dislocated his shoulder last week and is due to see a specialist today.

Meanwhile Tyrone have made nine changes from their semi-final victory over Fermanagh.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Justin McMahon, Padraig Hampsey, Jonathan Monroe, Matthew Donnelly, Cahir McCullagh and Ronan O’Neill all return to the side while Mark Bradley and Conor Meyler make their first starts of the year after returning from their Colleges in the group stages.

Saturday’s final is a repeat of last year’s decider – with Tyrone seeking a sixth successive title.

It’s also Tyrone’s 8th consecutive final, contesting every McKenna Cup Final this decade, winning 5 losing 2.

Derry last won the competition in 2011, beating Tyrone in the final.

Tyrone and Derry starting teams for final below.

Tyrone
1 – Niall Morgan
2 – Aidan McCrory
3 – Justin McMahon
4 – Pádraig Hampsey
5 – Jonathan Monroe
6 – Matthew Donnelly
7 – Peter Harte (c)
8 – Colm Cavanagh
9 – Padraig McNulty
10 – Declan McClure
11 – Niall Sludden
12 – Conor Meyler
13 – Mark Bradley
14 – Cahir McCullagh
15 – Ronan O’Neill

Derry
1. Ben McKinless
2. Conor McGrogan
3. Conor Nevin
4. Ronan Murphy
5. Neil Forester
6. Oisin Duffin
7. Michael Warnock
8. Conor McAtamney
9. Michael McEvoy
10. Enda Lynn
11. James Kielt
12. Peter Hagan
13. Mark Lynch
14. Ryan Bell
15. Niall Loughlin

