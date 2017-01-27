“The spirit of community policing is being lost” – Mac Lochlainn

It’s emerged that €235,000 was spent on refurbishing Clonmany Garda Station in 2010, and now the station is only open for a handful of hours each week.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says this reflects the 25% reduction in garda numbers in Inishowen, and highlights the need for more gardai to be deployed in Donegal.

At the most recent meeting of the county council’s Joint Policing Committee, it was decided to write to the Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner, presssing for more gardai.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says the spirit of community policing is being lost………….