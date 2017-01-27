logo



Kennedy seeking assurances regarding Donegal routes from Bus Eireann

27 Jan 2017
by admin

There are genuine fears that the current crisis at Bus Eireann could severely impact rural communities Donegal, according to a Killybegs based councillor.

The future of the Expressway service at Bus Eireann remains uncertain due to the colossal losses the company suffered last year.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy is calling on the Government to guarantee the needs of the Donegal people in light of the issue.

She says it’s vital that communities in the county are not left further isolated because of trouble facing the Bus Eireann…….

