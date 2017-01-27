logo



Judge rules Cllr Sean Mc Eniff is too ill to give evidence

27 Jan 2017
A judge has ruled after a number of adjournments that Ireland’s longest-serving serving politician is far too ill to give evidence in a case where a former town councillor is accused of assaulting a garda.

At a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court today, Judge Paul Kelly fixed February 24 for final submissions in the case. He was told that 81-year-old Donegal county councillor Sean McEniff was still in in intensive care the Mater private Hospital.

Following a legal dispute over distribution of medical documents Judge Kelly noted that intensive care consultant William Blunnie at the Mater said in a letter that it was his opinion that Mr McEniff would never be able to give evidence to standards required by a court of law.

The defence had been seeking him to give evidence.

After the judge told the court that the defence could still avail of a statement by Mr McEniff to gardai, defence counsel Johnnie McCoy, BL, said no further evidence was being offered and he sought a date for final submissions.

Mr McEniff, who has served in local politics for 55 years including on now-defunct Bundoran town council, has been in intensive care since he was flown back to Ireland from Gran Canaria in an induced coma following an accident in October.

Three members of one family face charges on an incident in a car park outside Bundoran council offices on February 10, 2014.

Former Bundoran Town Councillor Florence McNulty, 56, of The Palace, Main Street, Bundoran, has denied assaulting Garda Helen Munnelly.

Her son Joseph McNulty , 34, of Doran Close, Bundoran, and her husband Thomas McNulty, 57, of Main Street, Bundoran, have denied abusive or insulting behaviour on the same date.

The prosecution and defence evidence was delivered in previous hearings.

30 patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning – INMO

There were 30 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, eight of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s a fall of five on yesterday [...]
“The spirit of community policing is being lost” – Mac Lochlainn

It’s emerged that €235,000 was spent on refurbishing Clonmany Garda Station in 2010, and now the station is only open for a handful of hours each week. Senator Padraig Mac Lo[...]
Blake welcomes beginning of roadside drug testing

Roadside drug-testing will begin in March. The Transport Department has confirmed that Gardai are being equipped with a portable device to carry out random checks on motorists for [...]
Kennedy seeking assurances regarding Donegal routes from Bus Eireann

There are genuine fears that the current crisis at Bus Eireann could severely impact rural communities Donegal, according to a Killybegs based councillor. The future of the Express[...]
Landline services to be restored in Ardara after weeks of silence

Telephone company EIR has confirmed that maintenance work will be carried out today in Ardara, where a number of homes have been left without a landline service since before Christ[...]
