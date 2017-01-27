Jason Quigley to fight for first professional title in March

Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title in March.

Sheer Sports Management have confirmed the Donegal middleweight will take on Glen ‘Jersey Boy’ Tapia for the vacant NABF Middleweight Championship.

The fight will be the headline bout on the Golden Boy Promotions Night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California on Thursday 23rd March and will be live on ESPN television.

Quigley goes into the fight with a 12-0 record while Tapia is an experienced opponent with 23 wins in his 26 pro career, 15 of those were knockouts.

The fight will be a ten rounder.