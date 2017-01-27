logo



Jason Quigley to fight for first professional title in March

27 Jan 2017
by admin

Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title in March.

Sheer Sports Management have confirmed the Donegal middleweight will take on Glen ‘Jersey Boy’ Tapia for the vacant NABF Middleweight Championship.

The fight will be the headline bout on the Golden Boy Promotions Night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California on Thursday 23rd March and will be live on ESPN television.

Quigley goes into the fight with a 12-0 record while Tapia is an experienced opponent with 23 wins in his 26 pro career, 15 of those were knockouts.

The fight will be a ten rounder.

More Sport

Jason Quigley to fight for first professional title in March

0
Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title in March. Sheer Sports Management have confirmed the Donegal middleweight will take on Glen ‘Jersey Boy’[...]
27 Jan 2017

Boyle and Curtis get Republic of Ireland call ups

0
Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle and Derry City’s Ronan Curtis have been included in a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amat[...]
27 Jan 2017

Tyrone and Derry make changes for Saturday’s McKenna Cup Final

0
Both Tyrone and Derry have made several changes to their respective teams ahead of Saturday’s Dr. McKenna Cup Final in Newry. The Derry team – which includes six U-21 p[...]
27 Jan 2017

Fanad win on return to main Triagh-A-Locha pitch

0
  Fanad Utd moved up into second spot in the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League after a narrow 2-1 win over Swilly Rovers at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night. All the goals came [...]
27 Jan 2017

McConnell’s move to Ballinamallard made permanent

0
Finn Harps Football Club has confirmed this week that Ryan McConnell has joined Irish League side Ballinamallard on a permanent contract. The Letterkenny man had moved to the Co. F[...]
27 Jan 2017

GAA Programme – 25/01/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme Manus Boyle and Paul McGonagle jo[...]
26 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit