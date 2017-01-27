logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 26th January

27 Jan 2017
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

30 patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning – INMO

There were 30 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, eight of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s a fall of five on yesterday [...]
27 Jan 2017

Judge rules Cllr Sean Mc Eniff is too ill to give evidence

A judge has ruled after a number of adjournments that Ireland’s longest-serving serving politician is far too ill to give evidence in a case where a former town councillor is accus[...]
27 Jan 2017

“The spirit of community policing is being lost” – Mac Lochlainn

It’s emerged that €235,000 was spent on refurbishing Clonmany Garda Station in 2010, and now the station is only open for a handful of hours each week. Senator Padraig Mac Lo[...]
27 Jan 2017

Blake welcomes beginning of roadside drug testing

Roadside drug-testing will begin in March. The Transport Department has confirmed that Gardai are being equipped with a portable device to carry out random checks on motorists for [...]
27 Jan 2017

Kennedy seeking assurances regarding Donegal routes from Bus Eireann

There are genuine fears that the current crisis at Bus Eireann could severely impact rural communities Donegal, according to a Killybegs based councillor. The future of the Express[...]
27 Jan 2017

Landline services to be restored in Ardara after weeks of silence

Telephone company EIR has confirmed that maintenance work will be carried out today in Ardara, where a number of homes have been left without a landline service since before Christ[...]
27 Jan 2017

