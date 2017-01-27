Fanad win on return to main Triagh-A-Locha pitch

Fanad Utd moved up into second spot in the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League after a narrow 2-1 win over Swilly Rovers at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night.

All the goals came in a four-minute spell. Fanad hit the front on 74 minutes through Seamus ‘Coshia’ Friel and Keelin McElwaine doubled the lead.

Swilly pulled a goal back on 78 minutes through Shaun Crossan, but Fanad – back on the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha again – held on for a win that takes them above Letterkenny Rovers into second.