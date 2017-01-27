Fanad win on return to main Triagh-A-Locha pitch

Fanad Utd moved up into second spot in the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League after a narrow 2-1 win over Swilly Rovers at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night.
All the goals came in a four-minute spell. Fanad hit the front on 74 minutes through Seamus ‘Coshia’ Friel and Keelin McElwaine doubled the lead.
Swilly pulled a goal back on 78 minutes through Shaun Crossan, but Fanad – back on the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha again – held on for a win that takes them above Letterkenny Rovers into second.
|USL
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|Cockhill Celtic
|10
|8
|1
|1
|32
|10
|22
|25
|Fanad United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|12
|5
|17
|Letterkenny Rovers
|10
|4
|4
|2
|20
|16
|4
|16
|Bonagee United
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|13
|Derry City Reserves
|9
|3
|1
|5
|19
|17
|2
|10
|Swilly Rovers
|9
|1
|3
|5
|11
|24
|-13
|6
|Finn Harps Reserves
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|22
|-12
|5