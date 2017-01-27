logo



Fanad win on return to main Triagh-A-Locha pitch

27 Jan 2017
Fanad Utd moved up into second spot in the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League after a narrow 2-1 win over Swilly Rovers at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night.

All the goals came in a four-minute spell. Fanad hit the front on 74 minutes through Seamus ‘Coshia’ Friel and Keelin McElwaine doubled the lead.

Swilly pulled a goal back on 78 minutes through Shaun Crossan, but Fanad – back on the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha again – held on for a win that takes them above Letterkenny Rovers into second.

 

USL P W D L F A GD PTS
Cockhill Celtic 10 8 1 1 32 10 22 25
Fanad United 10 5 2 3 17 12 5 17
Letterkenny Rovers 10 4 4 2 20 16 4 16
Bonagee United 9 4 1 4 9 17 -8 13
Derry City Reserves 9 3 1 5 19 17 2 10
Swilly Rovers 9 1 3 5 11 24 -13 6
Finn Harps Reserves 9 1 2 6 10 22 -12 5

