logo



Boyle and Curtis get Republic of Ireland call ups

27 Jan 2017
by admin

Ethan Boyle

Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle and Derry City’s Ronan Curtis have been included in a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amateur Squad on the 11th of February.

Boyle has played in the full back slots and midfield for Harps after being signed by Ollie Horgan prior to the 2016 Premier Division season.

Boyle made a total of 30 appearances for Finn Harps in all competitions, including 24 in the league, last season.

Derry’s Ronan Curtis gets another call up to the Republic set up. The St Johnston native was part of the u-21 squad which traveled to Spain last year.

More Sport

Boyle and Curtis get Republic of Ireland call ups

0
Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle and Derry City’s Ronan Curtis have been included in a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amat[...]
27 Jan 2017

Tyrone and Derry make changes for Saturday’s McKenna Cup Final

0
Both Tyrone and Derry have made several changes to their respective teams ahead of Saturday’s Dr. McKenna Cup Final in Newry. The Derry team – which includes six U-21 p[...]
27 Jan 2017

Fanad win on return to main Triagh-A-Locha pitch

0
  Fanad Utd moved up into second spot in the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League after a narrow 2-1 win over Swilly Rovers at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night. All the goals came [...]
27 Jan 2017

McConnell’s move to Ballinamallard made permanent

0
Finn Harps Football Club has confirmed this week that Ryan McConnell has joined Irish League side Ballinamallard on a permanent contract. The Letterkenny man had moved to the Co. F[...]
27 Jan 2017

GAA Programme – 25/01/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme Manus Boyle and Paul McGonagle jo[...]
26 Jan 2017

Cockhill go nine points clear – after Derry City Reserves are docked points

0
The Ulster Senior League has confirmed  that Derry City Reserves have been found, under rules 48-51 of the Ulster Senior League Rulebook, to have fielded an ineligible team in last[...]
25 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit