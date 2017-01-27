Boyle and Curtis get Republic of Ireland call ups

Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle and Derry City’s Ronan Curtis have been included in a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a friendly fixture against the country’s Amateur Squad on the 11th of February.

Boyle has played in the full back slots and midfield for Harps after being signed by Ollie Horgan prior to the 2016 Premier Division season.

Boyle made a total of 30 appearances for Finn Harps in all competitions, including 24 in the league, last season.

Derry’s Ronan Curtis gets another call up to the Republic set up. The St Johnston native was part of the u-21 squad which traveled to Spain last year.